34-year-old woman arrested for online scam involving Jujube diaper bags

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly cheating victims who were looking to buy diaper bags online.

The police said on Wednesday (Apr 11) that they had received multiple reports from victims.

Investigations showed that the suspect, who had offered the bags for sale online, instructed buyers to transfer payment to a bank account. However, the victims did not receive the bags and the suspect became uncontactable after payments were made, said the police.

Channel NewsAsia understands that bags were Jujube diaper bags, a popular brand, and the suspect had offered them for sale on Carousell.



The woman will be charged in court on Thursday. If convicted of cheating, she faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.



In a news release, the police advised members of the public to take the following measures to avoid falling victim to such scams:

