35-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed and three others injured in an accident at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday morning (Oct 8).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving three motorcycles at 21 Woodlands Crossing at 5.34am.

Advertisement

One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Three people, aged between 19 and 28 years old, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist is said to have hit a barricade at the arrival area before immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint. The two other motorcycles were unable to stop in time and collided into him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 6.15am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) notified motorists via a post on Facebook of heavy arrival traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to an accident.

ICA posted an update at 11.40am to say that the heavy traffic had subsided.