3,500 cartons of cigarettes in refrigerated truck seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint on Wednesday (Sep 26).

A Malaysia-registered lorry, which was entering Singapore, was directed for checks at about 5.30am, said the authority in a news release on Thursday.



The ICA officer noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the refrigerated vehicle, which was carrying goods declared as frozen food.

After further checks, the cartons of cigarettes were found concealed in the consignment, said ICA.

Refrigerated lorry used in the smuggling of duty-unpaid cigarettes. (Photo: ICA)

The driver, a 37-year-old Malaysian man, was also accompanied by a 25-year-old Malaysian man.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$298,900 and S$21,900 respectively, added the authority.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

