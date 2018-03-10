36 nabbed in operation targeting vice, gambling

SINGAPORE: Thirty-six suspects were arrested for various offences in an operation targeting vice and gambling activities in central Singapore, police said on Saturday (Mar 10).

The three-day operation was carried out in Little India, Jalan Besar, Chinatown and Tiong Bahru between Wednesday and Friday. Nine men and 27 women, aged between 27 and 78, were arrested.

Of the women, 18 were suspected of providing sexual services from hotels and rented apartments and were believed to be in Singapore on Employment Passes or Short-Term Visit Passes.

The other nine men and nine women were arrested for gambling and drug-related offences, police said. Cash of S$1,438 was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.