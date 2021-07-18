36 people investigated for breaching COVID-19 rules at illegal entertainment venues; 3 men arrested

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 36 people for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures in two separate incidents at unlicensed public entertainment outlets.



Three men, aged between 24 and 37, were also arrested, said the police on Sunday (Jul 18).



On Jul 17, the police conducted an operation against two unlicensed public entertainment outlets located along Selegie Road and Tagore Lane.



A total of 14 men and nine women, aged between 20 and 31, were allegedly found socialising at a shophouse along Selegie Road.

Two men, aged 24, were believed to be operators of the unit. They were arrested under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act for allegedly supplying liquor without a licence.

The police also found two men and 11 women, aged between 23 and 38, allegedly socialising at a commercial unit along Tagore Lane.

A 37-year-old man, believed to be the operator of the unit, was arrested for allegedly supplying liquor without a licence.

In both units, public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided without a valid licence. Karaoke equipment, liquor bottles and beer cans were also found at both units and were seized for investigations.

Two men and 11 women were allegedly found socialising at a commercial unit along Tagore Lane. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Karaoke equipment, liquor bottles and beer cans found at both units were seized for investigations. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

For not complying with safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.



The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.



Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, said the police.

"The police take a stern view of irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

