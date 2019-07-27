Man arrested in connection with missing ICC football tickets

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Jul 26) in connection with the non-delivery of International Champions Cup (ICC) football tickets, police told CNA on Saturday.



CNA reported on Thursday that the police were investigating Joseph Schooling's former representative Hafidz Ja'afar about claims he did not provide tickets he offered for sale to a recent ICC football match played in Singapore.



The arrest comes after a 37-year-old man and several others filed police reports against Mr Hafidz.

In the one of the reports seen by CNA, the man claimed that he had paid Mr Hafidz for tickets to the Manchester United vs Inter Milan game on Jul 20, but did not receive them.



Separately, Schooling's swim school posted on Facebook on Wednesday evening that it had terminated the services of Mr Hafidz, a former manager at the school.



Investigations were ongoing, said police.

