Man charged with threatening, inciting violence against judge who dismissed Section 377A challenges

SINGAPORE: After three court challenges against the Section 377A law criminalising sex between men were dismissed in March, a man allegedly threatened the judge and other judges on Instagram.

Muhammad Hanif Mohamed Huzairi, 30, was charged on Thursday (Aug 13) with three counts of communicating an electronic record containing incitement to violence against a public servant and two counts under the Protection from Harassment Act.

He is accused of posting a series of "Instastories" and a comment on Pink Dot SG's Instagram post.

On Mar 30 at 4.02pm, Hanif allegedly posted an Instastory on his account demonboy_89, saying: "To the deadass boomer of a judge who dismissed the challenges against S377A, you better f***ing watch out!!"

An hour later, he allegedly followed up with another post on the social media platform saying: "Homophobic judges need to be put down immediately."

At 7.17pm that day, he is accused of commenting on Pink Dot SG's Instagram post, saying: "Time to hunt down the oppressive judges, who basically maintained the legalisation of discrimination against us, and make them pay the ultimate price."

A third Instastory post about half an hour later threatened "death curses" on the judges, and a final one at 7.49pm called for the torture of the "corrupted judges" to their "breaking point".

Hanif is set to plead guilty on Aug 26.

For each charge of making an electronic record inciting violence against a public servant, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

For using threatening words against a public servant, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For using threatening words, he can be fined up to S$5,000.

Justice See Kee Oon had dismissed the three challenges against Section 377A on Mar 30 this year, rejecting arguments that the law is unconstitutional and defending the decision not to proactively enforce it.