PM Lee accepts ministerial committee's conclusion on 38 Oxley Road

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Apr 2) that he accepts the conclusions made by the ministerial committee tasked with considering options for 38 Oxley Road.

"Speaking as a son, I accept the committee’s conclusion on what my father’s wishes were regarding the house at 38 Oxley Road, and the range of options it has laid out," Mr Lee wrote in a Facebook post.



"As the committee pointed out, there is no need to make a decision now. My sister is still living there, and is likely to continue doing so for the foreseeable future."



In its report, the committee listed options which range from preservation to demolition and redevelopment for the family home of Singapore's first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.



The committee also concluded that while the late Mr Lee's preference was for demolition, he was prepared to accept other options, "provided that suitable arrangements were made to ensure that the property was refurbished and kept in a habitable state and the family's privacy was protected".

Commenting on the report, the Prime Minister said: "I hope that when the time comes to decide on what to do with the house, this report will help the Government of the day to make an informed decision that both respects my father’s wishes and is in the public interest."

Mr Lee had recused himself from all decisions relating to 38 Oxley Road. The ministerial committee was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, and included Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, Minister for Law K Shanmugam and Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.