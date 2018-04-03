38 Oxley Road report: Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Wei Ling’s views will be lodged for future reference, says ministerial committee

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling’s comments on Tuesday (Apr 3) in response to the report on 38 Oxley Road will be lodged with the Cabinet Secretary for a future government’s reference, said the ministerial committee on the matter.

In a statement, the ministerial committee said: “Both Mr LHY and Dr LWL’s earlier statements, as well as their response dated Apr 3, 2018, will be lodged with the Cabinet Secretary, together with this statement, so that these too can be referred to by a future government.”

The Lee siblings had earlier on Tuesday disagreed with Monday's report by the commitee, which laid out options for 38 Oxley Road, saying it was their father Lee Kuan Yew's wish for the house to be demolished after his death.

Mr Lee wrote on Facebook that his father wanted demolition "unwaveringly", and was "forced" to consider other options because his eldest son, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had given the "false impression" that the family home would inevitably be gazetted as a heritage site.

Following his comments, the ministerial committee reiterated that views expressed by the two Lee siblings had already been "carefully weighed" by the committee.

It added: “As we have said, the committee relied on three key objective documents from Mr Lee Kuan Yew which gave concrete expression to his thinking and wishes regarding the property."

The evidence includes the demolition clause in the late Mr Lee's last will, his letter to the Cabinet dated Dec 27, 2011, as well as the renovation and redevelopment plans for 38 Oxley Road which he submitted to the Urban Redevelopment Authority in March 2012, and obtained approval for.



"As we noted in our report, there is no need to decide now. The various options in the report are meant to help a future government make an informed and considered decision when the need arises," said the committee on Tuesday.