Next batch of 3Gen flats to be offered in Yishun in May: HDB

SINGAPORE: The next batch of 3Gen flats will be offered in Yishun as part of the Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise this May, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Feb 14)



Multi-generational families comprising at least a married or courting couple and the parents of either spouse can apply for these 3Gen flats.



The next 3Gen flats will be offered in Yishun along Yishun Avenue 6 and Yishun Street 43, which is under construction. (Photo: HDB)

HDB said that the 3Gen flats launched between 2013 and 2016 had been well-received, with about eight in 10 units booked at launch.



Among the flats booked, 44 per cent were booked by first-time applicants while the remaining 56 per cent were booked by second-timers.



Since its launch in 2013, HDB has offered close to 1,500 3Gen flats across 24 projects including flats at Saraca Breeze @ Yishun, Punggol BayView, Tampines GreenRidge and Tampines GreenVerge.



The 3Gen flats in these four projects saw 100 per cent take-up, HDB said.



These flats with a floor area of about 115 sq m are designed with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which are ensuite for added privacy.



Owners have to stay for a Minimum Occupation Period of five years, before the flat can be resold in the open market to other eligible multiple-generation families.