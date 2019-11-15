4 arrested after S$140,000 in cash, jewellery robbed from Little India building

SINGAPORE: Four men have been arrested after about S$140,000 in cash and jewellery were robbed from a commercial building in Little India.

The police said in a news release on Friday (Nov 15) that they received a report on Monday that a man had stolen S$118,000 in cash and more than S$21,800 of jewellery along Roberts Lane.

Investigations revealed that one of the men had entered a room in a commercial building at about 12.15am on Monday, while the other three acted as lookout.

“Upon entry, he impersonated as a ‘CID officer’ and demanded to search the victim’s property,” police said. “Out of fear, the victim surrendered his valuables from the safe containing cash and jewellery.”

The four men, aged between 28 and 37, were arrested on Thursday and Friday.

They will be charged in court on Saturday with robbery with common intention, which carries a prison term of two to 10 years and at least six strokes of the cane.

