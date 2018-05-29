4 arrested at Far East Plaza over sale of fake luxury goods

SINGAPORE: Three women and a man were arrested at Far East Plaza on Sunday (May 27) after they were suspected of selling fake luxury goods.

In a news release, police said the suspects - aged between 25 and 48 - were arrested in simultaneous raids conducted at four stores in a mall along Scotts Road.

Advertisement

More than 600 pieces of trademark-infringing goods such as clothes, bags and shoes with an estimated street value of S$77,000 were seized.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing, authorities said.

Those found guilty of selling or distributing goods with a falsely applied trademark may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed a maximum of five years or both.