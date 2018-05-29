4 arrested at Far East Plaza over sale of fake luxury goods

Counterfeit luxury goods seized Far East Plaza
More than 600 trademark infringing items such as apparel, bags and shoes were seized from the stores. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
SINGAPORE: Three women and a man were arrested at Far East Plaza on Sunday (May 27) after they were suspected of selling fake luxury goods. 

In a news release, police said the suspects - aged between 25 and 48 - were arrested in simultaneous raids conducted at four stores in a mall along Scotts Road. 

More than 600 pieces of trademark-infringing goods such as clothes, bags and shoes with an estimated street value of S$77,000 were seized. 

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing, authorities said. 

Those found guilty of selling or distributing goods with a falsely applied trademark may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed a maximum of five years or both. 

Source: CNA/hs

