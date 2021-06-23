4 arrested, baked goods and butter infused with cannabis among seized contraband: CNB

SINGAPORE: Baked goods and butter believed to be infused with cannabis were among an assortment of contraband seized during a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Tuesday (Jun 22).



Following a raid at a residential unit in the Siglap Walk area, CNB officers seized 3,159g of cannabis, 14g of Ice, 9g of cocaine, 79 ecstasy tablets, one Erimin-5 tablet and 108 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps.



The officers also confiscated 51 baked goods and butter believed to be infused with cannabis and recovered cash amounting to S$4,100.



The drugs seized are estimated to have a street value of more than S$57,000, said CNB in a news release on Wednesday.



A 30-year-old Singaporean man and 25-year-old Singaporean woman who were in the residential unit were arrested.



A 25-year-old Singaporean man and a 38-year-old male foreign national who later went separately to the same unit were also arrested for suspected drug activities.



Cannabis was seized from a residential unit near Siglap Walk. (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing. The total amount of drugs seized from the operation is sufficient to feed about 520 cannabis abusers for a week, said CNB.



CNB added that it is aware that cannabis has been decriminalised or legalised in various jurisdictions around the world and the sale of cannabis or products containing cannabis may be allowed in those countries.



“Notwithstanding, there is well-founded and strong research that has shown short-term and long-term adverse effects associated with cannabis use, including impairments to one’s respiratory and cognitive functions. These findings corroborate with Singapore’s position that cannabis should remain an illicit drug,” it said.



CNB Deputy Director (Operations), Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan said the bureau will continue to conduct “rigorous, well-timed enforcement operations to neutralise drug activities, and keep the streets of Singapore safe from drugs”.



“Singapore stands firm in our belief that every person should have the right to live in an environment free of drugs,” he added.



Members of the public are advised to contact the CNB hotline at 1800-325-6666 for assistance if they come across suspected food products or wish to report any drug-related activities.