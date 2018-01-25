4 arrested for cheating victims into signing up for new phone contracts

SINGAPORE: Two men and two women have been arrested for their involvement in a series of mobile phone contract scams, police said on Thursday (Jan 25).

One of the victims lodged a report on Jan 18 saying that he was tricked into signing up for mobile phone contracts with phones.



The victim had responded to a job offer posted on Facebook which promised a pay of S$600 a day, police said.



The suspects, aged between 19 and 45, told the victim to exchange the mobile phones for S$100 each and assured him that the contracts would be terminated immediately and that he would incur no charges.

However, after handing over the mobile phone to the suspects, the victim received phone bills for the lines as the contracts were not terminated.



Attempts to reach the suspects were also in vain, according to the victim.

The suspects were arrested by police on Wednesday along Orchard Road. Investigations revealed about 10 victims have fallen for the scam, said police.



The 20-year-old female suspect will be charged in court on Friday for cheating. If found guilty, she may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Investigations are ongoing against the other three suspects, added police.