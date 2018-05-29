4 arrested for thefts from malls along Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: Two men and two women were arrested on Monday (May 28) after they allegedly stole at various shopping malls along Orchard Road, including ION Orchard and 313@Somerset.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that they also recovered more than 100 items, mainly branded clothing, worth more than S$10,000 in total.

The arrests came after authorities received reports about stolen apparel from the shopping centres.

All four will be charged in court with theft-in-dwelling with common intention on Wednesday. If found guilty, they may be jailed up to seven years and fined.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the suspects, who are Vietnamese nationals aged 26 to 27, had carried out the thefts together.

