4 arrested for suspected fraudulent applications for self-employed workers under COVID-19 relief scheme

SINGAPORE: Four Singaporeans were arrested last week for allegedly making fraudulent applications relating to the self-employed person income relief scheme (SIRS).



The three women and one man, aged between 24 and 55, had allegedly used forged supporting documents.



Several of the applications had also been made on behalf of other people, the police said in a news release on Saturday (Aug 8).



The four individuals were arrested on Jul 29 and Jul 30.



The scheme was introduced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in March this year. It is intended to help self-employed Singaporeans with less means and family support tide over the COVID-19 crisis.



The National Trade Union Congress (NTUC) helps MOM to administer the SIRS applications and appeals.



The police advised members of the public to take the necessary precautions when applying for Government grants. This is so they can avoid involvement with fraudulent schemes or becoming an unwitting accomplice to fraudsters.



Members of the public should go through official channels to submit their grant applications. For SIRS, they may visit the NTUC website or email sirs@ntuc.org.sg.



Personal particulars such as Singpass account information and other supporting documents should also never be shared with others.