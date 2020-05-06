4 arrested for making taxi bookings, supermarket purchases using stolen credit card info

SINGAPORE: Four people aged between 28 and 45 have been arrested over a series of unauthorised online transactions using stolen credit card information, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (May 5).

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department began investigations after the authorities received a report of unauthorised transactions made on a taxi booking phone application on Apr 17.

Two of the suspects, both men, are believed to have made unauthorised transactions amounting to more than S$1,500 on the taxi booking app. The other two suspects, who are women, are believed to have taken the taxi rides booked using these transactions, police said.

The men are also accused of spending more than S$22,000 on the app of a local supermarket between March and April.

Police said they seized a massage cushion, milk powder, "personal apparel", several electrical appliances, mobile phones, prepaid SIM cards and computer accessories.

The two men will be charged in court on Wednesday for unauthorised access to computer material. If convicted, they may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed a maximum of two years or both.

Investigations against the two women are ongoing.