4 men arrested for mobile phone contract scams

SINGAPORE: Four men aged between 19 and 20 were arrested for a series of mobile phone contract scams, said the police in a news release on Friday (Mar 16).



The police said they received a report on Tuesday, from a victim who claimed that the men had told him to sign up for a mobile phone contract that came with a new mobile phone. As part of the arrangement, the victim then returned the new mobile phone and SIM card in exchange for S$300.



The victim said the men had assured him that the mobile phone contract would be terminated, with no additional charges. However, after handing over the mobile phone, the victim was saddled with mobile phone bills, as the men did not terminate the contract and became uncontactable.



Following ground inquiries, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the suspects and arrested them on Wednesday. Preliminary investigations also revealed that about 10 victims are believed to have been cheated by the four men.



Investigations into all the suspects are ongoing. If found guilty, the men face a maximum of 10 years’ jail and a fine.



For more information on scams, the police advised members of the public to visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

