4 men arrested for mobile phone contract scams

SINGAPORE: Four men aged between 19 and 20 have been arrested for a series of mobile phone contract scams, said the police in a news release on Friday (Mar 16).

The police said they received a report on Tuesday, from a victim who claimed that the men had told him to sign up for a contract that came bundled with a new mobile phone. Channel NewsAsia understands that the four men were acting independently and were not affiliated to any telecommunications operator.

As part of the arrangement, the victim then gave the new mobile phone and SIM card to the scammers in exchange for S$300. The victim said the men had assured him that the mobile phone contract would be terminated, and that he would not incur additional charges.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the four men had used the victim's details to register for a mobile phone contract with an established telco.

However, after handing over the device to the suspects, the victim was saddled with mobile phone bills, as the men did not terminate the contract and became uncontactable.

Following ground inquiries, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the suspects and arrested them on Wednesday. Preliminary investigations also revealed that about 10 victims are believed to have been cheated by the four men.

Investigations are ongoing. If found guilty, the men face a maximum of 10 years’ jail and a fine.

For more information on scams, visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.