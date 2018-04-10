4 men arrested for stealing bicycles, PMDs in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: Four men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of bicycle and personal mobility devices (PMD) theft cases in Compassvale and Fernvale, police said in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 10).

Police said they received a report on Mar 29 about a bicycle that had gone missing from a bicycle bay along Fernvale Road.

With the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of the men and arrested them on Tuesday.

Three bicycles, one e-scooter, an electric bicycle and a cutter were seized as case exhibits, police said.



Three of the men will be charged in court on Wednesday with theft, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 3 years, or with a fine, or both.

Investigations against the fourth man are ongoing, police said.



