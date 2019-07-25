4 men arrested for unlawfully entering Singapore, possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Four men, aged between 18 and 63, were arrested on Thursday (Jul 25) for unlawfully entering Singapore and possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes.



The police said in a news release that the Police Coast Guard (PCG) detected a “wooden craft” with the four men on board at sea off Eastern Holding Anchorage, within Singapore territorial waters, at about 1am on Thursday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“The wooden craft was swiftly intercepted and all four men were arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore,” the police added.



A check of the wooden craft revealed an assortment of duty-unpaid cigarettes.



Duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the wooden craft. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, and/or jailed for up to six years.



The men will be charged with unlawful entry into Singapore.

Those found guilty face up to six months’ jail and a minimum of three strokes of the cane.



Commander of PCG, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheang Keng Keong, commended the PCG officers for their vigilance and team work.



He added that PCG will spare no effort and will continue to take firm action against such offenders.