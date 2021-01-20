4 arrested, more than 2kg of heroin and cannabis seized in raid on Telok Blangah home

SINGAPORE: Four Singaporean men were arrested on Tuesday (Jan 18) after a raid on a residential unit in the Telok Blangah Drive area turned up more than 1kg of heroin, more than 1kg of cannabis, as well as several other drugs.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the men aged between 49 to 61 refused to open the door to officers, who had to force their way in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The men were arrested and officers conducted a search, finding 10 packets and bundles containing about 1,487g of heroin, 15 packets containing 135g of Ice, a bundle containing about 1,048g of cannabis, 10 Ecstasy tablets and 109 Erimin-5 tablets in various locations inside and outside the unit.



A plastic bag containing heroin was seized from a shoe rack at a residential unit in the vicinity of Telok Blangah Drive on Jan 19, 2021. (Photo: CNB)

A bundle containing about 1kg of cannabis was seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Telok Blangah Drive on Jan 19, 2021. (Photo: CNB)

The drugs seized were estimated to be valued at about S$141,000.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The total amount of heroin found is enough to feed the addiction of about 710 abusers for a week, while the amount of cannabis seized is enough for about 150 abusers, said CNB.



Investigations into the drug activities of all four suspects are ongoing.