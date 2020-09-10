4 products touted to have slimming effects found to contain banned substance, laxative: HSA

SINGAPORE: Four products touted to have slimming effects and sold online have been found to contain “potent ingredients" – including a banned substance and a laxative – which could cause “serious adverse effects” in consumers, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a news release on Thursday (Sep 10).

It cautioned members of the public not to buy or consume Nutriline Thinsline, Nutriline Cleansline, KiMiSo Dark Chocolate and Wholly Fitz Passion Lemon Tea.

Nutriline Thinsline was found to have sibutramine, a substance banned in Singapore, while Nutriline Cleansline contained sennoside, a laxative.

KiMiSo Dark Chocolate contained both sibutramine and diphenhydramine, an antihistamine. Wholly Fitz Passion Lemon Tea had sibutramine in it.

Sibutramine has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes for those who take it.

Diphenhydramine causes drowsiness, which can pose a risk if consumers drive or operate machinery.

The KiMiSo Dark Chocolate product. (Photo: HSA)

WOMAN REPORTS IRREGULAR HEARTBEAT, AMONG OTHER EFFECTS

After consuming one sachet of Nutriline Thinsline, a woman reported to HSA that she experienced “extreme thirst, irregular heartbeat and loss of appetite”, the authority said.

During investigations, HSA found that this product was usually sold together with Nutriline Cleansline. It tested both products and found sibutramine in Nutriline Thinsline and sennoside in Nutriline Cleansline.

Both these products were marketed as natural supplements for weight loss and detoxification, with claims to control appetite and increase metabolism.

In June 2017, HSA had also cautioned about another Nutriline product, Nutriline Bluvelle, which was also tested to contain sibutramine. It had caused increased heartbeat, dizziness and anxiety in a consumer, HSA said.

PRODUCTS RAISED SUSPICION AMONG CONSUMERS

According to HSA, several other customers gave feedback on two other suspicious products – KiMiSo Dark Chocolate and Wholly Fitz Passion Lemon Tea.

A woman suspected that KiMiSo Dark Chocolate might contain potent ingredients after reading the reviews on the product.

The product was marketed to have the ability to “intensely burn fat” and “promote weight loss”, with “no laxatives” and “no side effects”. When HSA tested the product, it found sibutramine and diphenhydramine.

The Wholly Fitz Passion Lemon Tea product. (Photo: HSA)

Similarly, another person contacted HSA saying they suspected Wholly Fitz Passion Lemon Tea, marketed to “keep the fat away”, was similar to Freaky Fitz Passion Lemon Tea, which was found to contain sibutramine by HSA earlier this year.

Both products had the same list of ingredients printed on their packaging, including juice powders and extracts.

HSA found the tea also contained sibutramine.

HSA ISSUES WARNINGS TO SELLERS

The authority advised consumers to stop taking the four products immediately and to see a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.

It added people should be wary of products that make exaggerated weight loss claims or deliver unexpectedly quick effects, as well as to avoid purchasing products from unfamiliar sources and to exercise caution when buying products online.

“HSA has issued warnings to the sellers of these four products and directed the respective website administrators to take down the affected listings,” HSA said, noting the products were sold on local e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Qoo10, and social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

“All sellers and suppliers must stop selling these products immediately. It is illegal to sell and supply adulterated products containing banned substances or potent medicinal ingredients,” HSA said.

Sellers and suppliers, if convicted, could face up to two years in jail and/or fined up to S$10,000.