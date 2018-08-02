4 Singapore hotels investigated for exchanging commercially sensitive information

SINGAPORE: Sales representatives of four hotels in Singapore were found to have exchanged confidential and commercially sensitive information relating to the provision of hotel rooms to corporate customers, said the competition watchdog on Thursday (Aug 2).

The hotels are Capri by Fraser Changi City Singapore, Village Hotel Changi, Village Hotel Katong and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Hotel.



Advertisement

The information shared included non-public bid prices, the percentages of price reduction which customers asked for and the corresponding responses by each hotel sales representative during confidential price negotiations.

"The exchange of such commercially sensitive information would reduce the competitive pressure on prices/contract terms offered by competing hotels to their corporate customers," said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) in a media release.



According to CCCS, which said the investigation was triggered by its own detection efforts, the exchange of sensitive information took place in 2014 and 2015.

Sales representatives of Capri and Village Hotels exchanged such information from at least Jul 3, 2014 to Jun 30, 2015, said CCCS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Separately, sales representatives of Capri and Crowne Plaza hotels also exchanged commercially sensitive information from Jan 14, 2014 to Jun 30, 2015.



A proposed infringement decision, which sets out the watchdog's case, has been issued to the owners and operators of the hotels.

All parties have six weeks from the receipt of the notice to make their representations to CCCS before a final decision is made.