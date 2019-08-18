4 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Jurong flat

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a flat in Jurong on Sunday (Aug 18) evening.



The fire broke out at a fifth floor unit of Blk 158 Yung Loh Road on Sunday at about 7.45pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

A video sent to CNA showed firefighters at the scene, with flames coming from within the flat. A woman could be seen standing on a kitchen ledge to try and escape the flames.



Screengrab of SCDF at the scene of the fire in Jurong on Aug 18, 2019. ((Video: Amanraj Singh)

Screengrab of a video showing a woman being wheeled to an ambulance after a fire broke out in a Jurong flat on Aug 18, 2019. (Video: Amanraj Singh)

The fire involved the contents of the living room and was put out using a water jet, SCDF said.

Four people were taken to Singapore General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the force added. The cause of fire is under investigation.

