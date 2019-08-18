4 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Jurong flat
SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a flat in Jurong on Sunday (Aug 18) evening.
The fire broke out at a fifth floor unit of Blk 158 Yung Loh Road on Sunday at about 7.45pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.
A video sent to CNA showed firefighters at the scene, with flames coming from within the flat. A woman could be seen standing on a kitchen ledge to try and escape the flames.
The fire involved the contents of the living room and was put out using a water jet, SCDF said.
Four people were taken to Singapore General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the force added. The cause of fire is under investigation.