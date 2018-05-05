4 women arrested in police raids on massage parlours

SINGAPORE: Four women were arrested when police raided massage parlours at Circular Road, Gemmill Lane, Duxton Road and Kitchener Road on Thursday (May 3).

In a news release on Saturday, authorities said three of the women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, while one was arrested for managing a place of assignation, defined in the Act as any place where communication is established with a woman for "immoral purpose". The women were aged between 34 and 57.



Police conducted checks on four massage establishments in total. Two were found to be operating without a valid licence, while one was found to have contravened licensing conditions.

Action will be taken against the operators under the Massage Establishment Act. If convicted, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed a maximum of two years or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000, a maximum of five years in jail or both, the release stated.

The police may also order an unlicensed establishment to be closed. Those who breach the order may be fined a maximum of S$15,000, jailed up to three years or both.

"These orders will prevent recalcitrant unlicensed massage establishment operators from blatantly breaching the law while court proceedings against them are ongoing," said police.

Landlords will be notified when their tenant has been charged in court for operating an unlicensed massage parlour and after the tenant is convicted, the landlord is required to take over the possession of the premises within a month, said police.

Landlords who fail to do so may face a maximum S$10,000 fine, up to two years in jail or both. Repeat offenders will be liable to a fine of up to S$20,000, up to five years' jail or both.

