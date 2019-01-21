40 people arrested in 2018 for misusing boarding passes at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A total of 40 people were arrested last year for misusing their boarding passes at Changi Airport, the police said on Monday (Jan 21).

The police advisory added that a 38-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month for misusing her boarding pass at the transit area of Changi Airport.

"Investigations revealed that the woman had entered the transit area to exchange an item, which her sister had bought from a shop in the transit area. She had no intention to depart Singapore," the police said.

In the Facebook post, the police also reminded the public that those entering transit areas with a boarding pass "should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations".



Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter the airport’s transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destinations, are liable for an offence under the Infrastructure Protection Act.

If found guilty, they face a fine not exceeding S$20,000 and/or a jail term not exceeding two years.

In February 2018, a 20-year-old woman was arrested for misusing her boarding pass after she bought an air ticket to meet a Korean boyband in the transit area of Changi Airport.

Two female students, aged 19 and 16, were arrested in April 2017 after they bought air tickets to meet their idol, a South Korean hip-hop star.



Several months later, a 28-year-old man was arrested for buying a flight ticket to see his friend off at the transit area of Changi Airport. He did not have any intention of leaving Singapore himself.