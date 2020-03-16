40 people evacuated from Clementi HDB block after unit catches fire

SINGAPORE: About 40 people were evacuated from an HDB block in Clementi West on Monday (Mar 16) after fire broke out in one of the residential units.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire in a unit on the 19th floor of Block 724 Clementi West Street 2 at about 3.20pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire was extinguished using a water jet.



About 40 people were evacuated from the block. (Photo: Md Taufiq Redwan)

​​​​​​​

An eyewitness, who wanted to be identified as Christopher, told CNA he saw a "very large fire in the higher level" of the building.



"It engulfed up to the next three floors above," he said, adding that the wind probably "caused the fire to get bigger".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Approximately 40 people were evacuated from the block by SCDF and the Singapore Police Force. An occupant of the affected unit was also evacuated and assessed by a paramedic, said SCDF, adding that the person did not want to be taken to hospital.



Those evacuated were later allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of fire is under investigation.