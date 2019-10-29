40 residents evacuated after fire at Ang Mo Kio flat

SINGAPORE: A total of 40 residents in Ang Mo Kio were evacuated on Tuesday (Oct 29) following a kitchen fire.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they responded to the fire on the fourth floor of Block 446 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 9.05am.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire, which involved the contents of a kitchen, was extinguished using two water jets, SCDF said.



There were no reported injuries and the cause of fire is under investigation.



Photos of the incident sent by a resident of the block, who wanted to be identified as Bernadine, showed the charred windows of the affected unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video of the blaze also showed black smoke billowing from the flat.



This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

