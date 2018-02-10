40-year-old woman arrested over water contamination notices in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in putting up notices that claimed water sources were contaminated in Sengkang.

The police on Saturday (Feb 10) said that she was arrested under the Mental Health Act and that police investigations are ongoing.



National water agency PUB on Friday lodged a police report over notices seen in Sengkang claiming that water sources were contaminated.

The notice, pasted on doors of units at Block 406B Fernvale Road, read: "Our water source is heavily contaminated with poisonous substance. Please use mineral water for drinking and cooking."



Channel NewsAsia understands the woman is a resident of the block.