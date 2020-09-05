41 cases removed from total COVID-19 tally; most of these added due to 'administrative errors': MOH

SINGAPORE: A total of 41 COVID-19 cases were removed from Singapore’s total count of confirmed infections, with most of these added to the tally due to “administrative errors”, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Sep 5).



On Wednesday, the ministry announced it had removed 41 COVID-19 cases from the total count after further investigations showed they were negative.



In response to CNA’s queries, MOH said on Saturday “most of these cases had been added to the case count over the past few months due to administrative errors”.

These were wrongly recorded or duplicated entries, or those that were reclassified following laboratory investigations and clinicians’ assessment, added the ministry.



“Corrective action had been taken early on in the management of all these cases, and all necessary public health actions had been taken,” MOH said.

"As such none of the cases had been exposed to risk of infection due to their initial classification."

The ministry said it is aligning the administrative records and correcting the case numbers.

Singapore’s national tally now stands at 56,982, with 34 new COVID-19 infections added on Saturday. Among them are three community cases – comprising one Singaporean and two work pass holders – and two imported cases.

Further updates on the new cases will be announced later in the day, said MOH.

