More than 40kg of sexual enhancement drugs found hidden in packages at Changi Airfreight Centre

SINGAPORE: More than 40kg of sexual enhancement medicine were found hidden in packages at the Changi Airfreight Centre earlier this week, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Sep 11).

The 42.5kg of items were concealed in packages that had been declared as “clothes and toys”, ICA said in a Facebook post.

They were discovered when officers noticed anomalies in the X-ray images of the packages on Tuesday.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

The items were found at Changi Airfreight Centre. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

This is the second time in two weeks that authorities have found sexual enhancement medicine hidden in packages at Changi Airfreight Centre.

On Aug 27, ICA officers found 18.5kg of such items hidden in packages declared as clothes.

ICA said this method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore.

ICA added that it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, goods and vehicles so as to safeguard Singapore’s security.