43 schools to get new principals

SINGAPORE: Forty-three schools will be getting new principals as part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) annual reshuffle exercise.

Of the schools involved in the exercise, 23 will be led by newly appointed principals, said MOE in a press release on Friday (Oct 16). Ten of them will be posted at secondary schools, and 13 at primary schools.

The secondary schools that will have first-time principals are: Bedok View Secondary, Changkat Changi Secondary, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary, St Andrew's Secondary, St Gabriel's Secondary, Tampines Secondary, Tanglin Secondary, Temasek Secondary and Yishun Town Secondary.

The primary schools that will be led by newly appointed principals are: Boon Lay Garden Primary, CHIJ (Kellock), Chongzheng Primary, Guangyang Primary, Hougang Primary, Lianhua Primary, Northoaks Primary, Peiying Primary, Rivervale Primary, Woodgrove Primary, Woodlands Primary, Xinmin Primary and Yangzheng Primary.

“This is an important career milestone as they assume greater responsibilities as leaders in education,” said MOE of the newly appointed principals.

“For the 20 current principals and HQ officers who will be assuming new principalship appointments, it is an affirmation of MOE’s confidence in their abilities to continue leading and guiding our teachers, staff and students in schools,” it added.

The schools that will see new principals rotated from other schools include: Assumption Pathway, CHIJ St Joseph's Convent, Ang Mo Kio Primary, Holy Innocents' Primary, Nan Chiau Primary, St Joseph's Institution Junior and Yu Neng Primary.

MOE said the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives, and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

“Our principals will have the opportunity to take on new challenges and strengthen the work of the schools that they are newly appointed to lead,” said MOE.

The principals will receive their letters of appointment on Dec 29 at the Appointment and Appreciations Ceremony for Principals, which Minister for Education Lawrence Wong will preside over.