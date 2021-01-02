Police investigating 44 people for breaching COVID-19 rules over Boon Lay gathering on New Year's Day

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 44 people for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures after they were found gathering at an industrial building along Boon Lay Way on New Year's Day.

In a media release on Saturday (Jan 2), the police said they received a report about the gathering at about 1.20am on Jan 1.

"When police officers arrived, they found a large group of 29 men and 15 women, aged between 17 and 34, drinking, smoking and singing in an empty office," said the Singapore Police Force.



It added that the 44 people comprise 41 Singaporeans, a permanent resident, a Malaysian and a Chinese national.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the 44 persons had allegedly gathered to socialise and that the premises are not licensed to provide public entertainment," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.



For flouting safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.



Under the Public Entertainment Act, the offence of providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to S$20,000.

