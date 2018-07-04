46-year-old man dies after accident along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man has died after his car flipped over in an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (Jul 4) evening.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at around 6.30pm and that the man was unconscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Photos uploaded on social media showed the man's car, a silver Mercedes, flipped over on its side beside a grey Mitsubishi.

An 18-second video also showed a man performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on another man on the road shoulder.