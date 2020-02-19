46-year-old arrested after man found with stab wounds in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old suspect has been arrested after a man was found with stab wounds in Geylang on Tuesday morning.

The police said in a news release on Wednesday they were alerted to a case of assault at Lorong 21 Geylang at about 10.10am on Tuesday.

The victim was found with a cut on his head and stab wounds on his torso, and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.