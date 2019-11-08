47-year-old grandmother among 94 people arrested for drug offences

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old grandmother was among 94 people arrested this week for suspected drug offences in an islandwide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The woman, a suspected drug trafficker, had a baby and two other young children with her at the time of arrest on Monday (Nov 4), the police said.

She was babysitting a one-year-old girl, who was subsequently handed over to her mother, CNB said.

The other two children - a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy - are the suspect’s grandchildren.

They have since been referred to the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Child Protective Service after authorities failed to contact their mother.

Two packets of Ice were recovered during the arrest near Jurong West Street 91.

ARRESTS IN MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Separately, 93 other people were arrested in separate raids across areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang and Pasir Ris this week.

In all, officers seized 314g of Ice, 81g of cannabis, 18g of heroin, 384g of ketamine, 498 Ecstasy tablets, 652 Erimin-5 tablets and 40g of new psychoactive substances during the operation.

In one case, two suspected traffickers were arrested around Jalan Rengkam in Hougang on the evening of Nov 6.

CNB said its officers saw a 38-year-old man - who was accompanied by a 39-year-old man - get into a black car and re-emerge with a blue plastic bag.

Shortly after, the black car left, and a team of officers tailed it.

The two men headed to another car parked around Hougang Street 31. They were arrested just as they got into the car, where a blue plastic bag containing about 119g of Ice was found.

One of the vehicles found to have contained drugs in CNB’s operation on Nov 6, 2019. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The black car was later intercepted at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Loyang Avenue. Two men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested. About 5g of Ice, 10 Ecstasy tablets and S$7,585 in cash were found in the car.

More drugs were found when officers raided the suspects’ flats, CNB said.

Investigations are ongoing.