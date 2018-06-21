47-year-old man killed after construction site accident along Woodlands Ave 5

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man died on Thursday (Jun 21) after an accident at a construction site in Woodlands.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 1pm at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 5 and South Woodlands Way.



Police said that the man was found lying motionless.

SCDF said rescuers had to use cutting tools to extricate the victim who was trapped under debris. He was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.



Police investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

