13 cheated of S$366,000 in 4D lottery scams: Police

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force received 13 reports of lottery scams between January and October where victims were cheated of about S$366,000 in total, it said in a news release on Monday (Dec 3).

The victims were contacted via social media platforms such as Facebook or through private messages and asked to buy an amulet that purportedly came with a winning 4D ticket, police said.

The scammer told the victim to pay a sum of money to "invite the God of Fortune" to provide winning 4D numbers, police added.



The victims were then told that someone who helped them buy their 4D numbers in Malaysia had won and they would be given a portion of their winnings.

"However, victims had to first transfer a token sum to Thailand for the deities to bless the money before they could receive it," the news release said.



Police said that the scammers became uncontactable after the money was transferred.



Police advised members of the public against transferring money or giving out personal particulars, credit or debit card details or bank account details.



They also warned against being impulsive: "If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

"Be wary of get-rich-quick offers that ask you to transfer money in return for a greater fortune."