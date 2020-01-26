4th confirmed case of Wuhan virus in Singapore: MOH

SINGAPORE: A fourth case of the Wuhan virus has been confirmed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement early on Sunday (Jan 26).

The latest case is a 36-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Wednesday, the ministry said.

“He is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) and his condition is stable,” said MOH.

The man, who had not displayed any symptoms of the Wuhan virus during his flight to Singapore, had stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa after his arrival.

However, he developed a cough on Thursday and went to the SKH Emergency Department the following day, where he was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated.

Subsequent tests confirmed the Wuhan coronavirus infection at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

MOH said it has initiated epidemiological investigations and contact tracing to identify those who had close contact with him.

For full coverage and latest developments on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus

