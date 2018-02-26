5.3m passengers passed through Changi Airport in January

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled 5.3 million passengers in January this year, a 0.9 per cent increase from the same period in 2017, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced on Monday (Feb 26).

Aircraft movements saw a 2.8 per cent year-on-year increase, with 32,490 landings and takeoffs, while cargo shipments rose 10.7 per cent year-on-year to reach 175,590 tonnes.

CAG said that January's passenger traffic was "stable" compared to a year ago, when travel was boosted by the Lunar New Year holidays, which fell on Jan 28 to 29 in 2017.

January's passengers movements were also boosted by growth in traffic from Japan (11 per cent), India (9 per cent) and Thailand (9 per cent), according to CAG.

"Major city routes that recorded strong traffic growth of at least 8 per cent included Bangkok, Chennai and London," the CAG said.

The airport operator also noted that a new airline, JC (Cambodia) International Airlines, joined the Changi's family of airlines. It operates daily services between Singapore and Phnom Penh.

Indonesia AirAsia also began operating daily to Padang - the first new city link for Changi this year, as well as daily services connecting Singapore and Medan.

Changi Airport served a record 60 million passengers for the whole of last year, up from 58.7 million passengers in 2016.