5.6 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in June; on-year increase of 6.9%

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled 5.57 million passenger movements in June 2018, a 6.9 per cent year-on-year increase, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Tuesday (Jul 24).



In terms of landings and takeoffs, there were 31,870 aircraft movements in June, 3.1 per cent higher than the same period last year.



Traffic between Singapore and Europe grew 19 per cent in June; and among Changi's top 10 markets, Indonesia and Japan were the fastest growing, boosted by travel to Denpasar and Tokyo.



Other routes to cities like London, Melbourne, Mumbai and Shanghai also registered a double digit growth, said CAG.

Amid these figures, LOT Polish Airlines introduced one more Singapore-Warsaw connection, bringing the total number of weekly services to four. This comes after the new Singapore-Warsaw connection was introduced in May.

Additionally, for the first half of the year, Changi Airport recorded 32.1 million passenger movements, 5.5 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Out of Changi's top 10 markets, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Australia, India, the Philippines, Japan and Vietnam recorded higher traffic, with India having the strongest growth.

During the first six months of the year, aircraft movements also rose 4.2 per cent to 190,970, while airfreight throughput grew 2.7 per cent to reach 1.04 million tonnes.

