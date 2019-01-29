5 arrested, nearly 1kg of heroin seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Five men have been arrested and nearly 1kg of heroin seized after a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Monday (Jan 28).

According to a press release on Tuesday, an observation had been conducted on a group of suspected drug offenders around Bedok North Street 3 and Bedok Town Park early Monday morning.

Several hours into the watch, one of the suspects, a 58-year-old Singaporean man, was seen meeting another suspect, a 30-year-old Malaysian male, in Bedok Town Park.



After their meeting, the Singaporean man returned to his "hideout", a Housing Board (HDB) unit near Bedok North Street 3, while the Malaysian man left in a taxi.



Black bundle containing heroin, which was recovered in the operation on Monday (Jan 28). (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

At 9.10am, officers spotted another suspect, a 72-year-old Singaporean man, leaving the flat. He was arrested at the void deck of the HDB block and officers then raided hideout.



“From within the unit, a total of about 27g of heroin and 17g of Ice were recovered,” CNB said.



The 58-year-old was also arrested within the unit, along with two other Singaporean men aged 45 and 65.



Suspecting that more drugs had been thrown out via the rubbish chute, CNB officers searched the ground floor and recovered two bundles of heroin wrapped in blue plastic bags. The heroin weighed a total of about 919g.

Cash recovered from the 30-year-old Malaysian male arrested during the operation. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Another group of CNB officers arrested the 30-year-old Malaysian at a taxi stand at Kranji MRT station. Cash amounting to S$5,100 was recovered from the suspect.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



The 946g of heroin seized in the operation would have been enough to feed the addiction of about 450 abusers for a week, said CNB, adding that the total drugs seized were worth an estimated S$68,000.

