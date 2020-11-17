5 arrested, drugs worth more than S$400,000 and multiple weapons seized in CNB raids

SINGAPORE: Five suspected drug offenders were arrested in operations across several locations this week, the Central Narcotics Bureau said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

The three men and two women, all of whom are Singaporean, are aged between 19 and 34.

CNB officers also seized an assortment of drugs with an estimated street value of nearly S$410,000, including more than 1kg of crystal methamphetamine or “Ice”.

Cash amounting to S$18,250 and multiple weapons including watermelon knives and a baseball bat were also seized.

The first arrest took place on Nov 16 when CNB officers apprehended a 34-year-old man near Somme Road in Little India. Three packets containing about 37g of Ice and 11 Ecstasy tablets were recovered from him.

The suspected drug trafficker was then escorted to his hideout in the same area where a search was conducted. Twenty packets containing about 1,276g of Ice, 11 packets containing about 342g of cannabis and 14 packets containing about 46g of ketamine were seized.

Officers also found and seized 161 Ecstasy tablets and fragments, 18 Erimin-5 tablets, six lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

Various drug paraphernalia and S$14,000 in cash was also recovered.

RAIDS AT BALESTIER, YISHUN RING ROAD

Later that day, CNB officers arrested a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman near a hotel in the Balestier Road area.

The man put up a “violent struggle” to resist arrest, and “necessary force was used to subdue him”, said CNB.

A Karambit knife was seized from a 25-year-old Singaporean man. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A packet containing about 1g of Ice, a bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB and a Karambit knife were recovered from the man. A search of his vehicle also found two watermelon knives, a parang and a baseball bat, along with various drug paraphernalia.

In an operation on Nov 17, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Yishun Ring Road and arrested another 25-year-old man.

An Erimin-5 tablet and 20 Yaba tablets were recovered from the unit. The man was later escorted to his vehicle, where 10 Ecstasy tablets and cash amounting to S$4,250 were recovered.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing. The total amount of 1,314g of Ice seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 750 abusers for a week, said the bureau.