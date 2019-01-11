5 arrested, drugs worth S$154,000 seized by CNB

SINGAPORE: Four men and a woman were arrested for suspected drug offences during raids conducted on Friday (Jan 11), said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

About 1.83kg of heroin, 243g of Ice and assorted other drugs, estimated to be worth around S$154,000, were also seized during the raids.

Advertisement

A 71-year-old stateless man, a 58-year-old Singaporean and a 36-year-old Malaysian were arrested for suspected drug trafficking near Boon Lay Place, CNB said in a press release.

The bureau also seized about 900g of heroin and 140g of Ice from the Singaporean, as well as S$4,000 in cash from the Malaysian.

Afterwards, CNB officers raided apartments in Boon Lay and Bukit Panjang belonging to two suspects. From the Boon Lay residence, which was owned by the Singaporean, officers found a small amount of heroin and some drug paraphernalia.

Small amounts of heroin and Ice, as well as 145 Erimin-5 tablets and 11 bottles of liquid suspected to contain methadone were recovered from the 71-year-old man’s Bukit Panjang hideout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers also arrested a 60-year-old man at Telok Blangah and a 60-year-old woman at Bukit Batok, both suspected to be associates of the 71-year-old man. More drugs were found at their homes.

Investigations into the alleged drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.