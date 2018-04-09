5 arrested during police raids on massage establishments

SINGAPORE: Five women, aged between 32 and 43, have been arrested in a series of raids on massage parlours, the police said in a news release on Monday (Apr 9).



The police said they conducted enforcement operations at 27 massage establishments located along Tanjong Pagar, Jalan Klapa, Kitchener Road, Coleman Street, North Bridge Road and Telok Blangah Crescent between Apr 3 and Apr 6.

Thirteen outlets were found to be operating without a valid licence, while two licensed operators were found to have contravened licensing conditions.



Investigations are currently ongoing.



If found guilty, the operators of the unlicensed parlours will face enhanced penalties under the new Massage Establishments Act. If convicted, first time offenders will be sentenced to a fine of up to S$10,000, or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.



The police said that they will also take action against landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed massage establishment operators.

The police will notify the landlord when their tenant has been charged in court for operating an unlicensed outlet. After the conviction of the tenant, the landlord must require the tenant to hand over possession of the premises within a month.



Landlords who fail to do so will be liable upon conviction to a fine of up to S$10,000, or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.