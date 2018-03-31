5 arrested in credit card fraud syndicate bust

SINGAPORE: Five men have been arrested after they allegedly applied for credit cards using forged documents and made multiple transactions with these cards, police said on Saturday (Mar 31).



In a statement, authorities said they received reports from several banks from Mar 22 to Mar 29 about credit card applications supplemented with fake documents. These documents included salary slips and Notices of Assessment from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS).



Following investigations, officers from the Central Police Division established the identities of the men and arrested them at various locations between Mar 22 and Mar 27.



The suspects are believed to be involved in more than 50 of credit card fraud amounting to S$200,000. (Photo: SPF)

The men are suspected to have made multiple transactions with the cards they obtained from the fraudulent applications, said police. It is believed they are involved in more than 50 cases amounting to S$200,000 since October 2017.



If found guilty of cheating, the men face up to 10 years in jail and a fine.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing.