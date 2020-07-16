5 arrested for suspected drug activities after raids in Yishun, Buangkok

SINGAPORE: Five Singaporeans, aged between 31 and 45, were arrested on Wednesday (Jul 15) for suspected drug activities.



In total, 4g of Ecstasy powder, 236 Ecstasy tablets and fragments, 13g of ketamine, two Erimin-5 tablets, about 386g of Ice and three bottles of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) were also seized.



The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Thursday that the drugs seized are estimated to have a street value of more than S$58,000.



Cash amounting to S$58,306 was also recovered during the operation that took place in multiple locations in Singapore.



On Wednesday morning, CNB officers raided the residence of a 45-year-old man near Yishun Avenue 4.



The man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities while another 38-year-old man was arrested in the same unit for suspected drug consumption.



The authorities also confiscated drug paraphernalia, 74 packets containing about 284g of Ice, 2g of Ecstasy powder, 49 Ecstasy tablets and fragments, three packets containing 3g of ketamine and three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB that were found inside the unit.



Drug paraphernalia seized from the residential unit located near Buangkok Crescent. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The 38-year-old man was subsequently brought to his residence near Queen Street where CNB officers recovered a packet containing about 0.5g of Ice, other drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to S$28,150.



In a follow-up operation, a 37-year-old woman was arrested near Buangkok Crescent. She was taken to her residence nearby, where six packets containing about 6g of Ice and other drug paraphernalia were seized.



Subsequently, a 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were also arrested when they returned to the unit.



A total of 17 packets containing about 94g of Ice, 10 packets containing 10g of ketamine, about 2g of Ecstasy powder, 187 Ecstasy tablets and fragments and two Erimin-5 tablets were found on the 34-year-old man.

Officers also confiscated S$30,156 in cash from him.



Both the 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were then escorted to their vehicles, where a packet containing about 1.5g of Ice was recovered, along with other drug paraphernalia.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

Officers estimate that the total amount of Ice confiscated is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 220 abusers for a week.