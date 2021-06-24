5 men arrested for unlawful entry after they were detected in the waters off Tuas

SINGAPORE: Five men were arrested for allegedly entering Singapore illegally after they were detected in the waters off Tuas in the early hours of Thursday (Jun 24).

In a news release, the police said that the Police Coast Guard surveillance system detected the five, aged between 21 and 38, at about 4.45am.

The authorities believe that they were swimming towards the shore of Lube Park Jetty.

Officers from the Police Coast Guard, Jurong Police Division, Gurkha Contingent and Special Operations Command were deployed.

WATCH: Five suspects swimming towards the shore of Lube Park Jetty in Tuas, as seen in footage from the Police Coast Guard's surveillance system. The men were arrested for unlawful entry

The men were referred to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for investigation.

Under the Immigration Act, unlawful entry into Singapore carries a jail term of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane.

"The police will continue to take firm action against such offenders to safeguard our waters and sea borders against crime and security threats," said Police Coast Guard commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheang Keng Keong.

